Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Shares of MRO opened at GBX 612.60 ($7.78) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 350.65 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 646.80 ($8.21). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 593.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 536.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The stock has a market cap of £8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30,270.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.
About Melrose Industries
