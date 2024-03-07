Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.50 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 612.60 ($7.78) on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 350.65 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 646.80 ($8.21). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 593.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 536.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The stock has a market cap of £8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30,270.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.