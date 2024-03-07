Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 60,618 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.16. 102,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

