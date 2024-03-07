Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $16.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $998.45. 142,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $998.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $849.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $734.28.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

