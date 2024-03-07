Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,727 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

BND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,052. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

