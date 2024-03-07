Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,458. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average is $227.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

