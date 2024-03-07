Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $91.81. 238,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,445. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

