Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.82 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 7,791,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.