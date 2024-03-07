Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Snap-on worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,776. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,106,638. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

