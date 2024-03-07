Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

GILD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 2,370,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

