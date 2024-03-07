Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $28.67 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 549,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,024. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

