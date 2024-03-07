Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.65. The stock had a trading volume of 696,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

