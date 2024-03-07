Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 152,738 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 615,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,738 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,292 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

