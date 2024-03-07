Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,630 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $545.38. The stock had a trading volume of 632,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,039. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.29 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.42. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

