Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,259 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

UPS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. 557,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

