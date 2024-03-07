Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 54,366 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,366 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after buying an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after buying an additional 53,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 892,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,707. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

