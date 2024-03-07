Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. Merus has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Merus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Merus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

