Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 114,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $38,520,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,135 shares of company stock worth $557,736,779. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.0 %

META traded up $14.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.01. 6,037,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,997,885. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $511.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.