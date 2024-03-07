Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 12.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

