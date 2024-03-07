MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.29

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 180271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

