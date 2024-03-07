Mizuho Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $503.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $434.00 to $503.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.20.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $463.61 on Thursday. Linde has a 12 month low of $324.11 and a 12 month high of $465.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

