Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 3792106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

