Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.39.
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moneysupermarket.com Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.