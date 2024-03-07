Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4017 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of C$11.88 and a one year high of C$11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.39.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

