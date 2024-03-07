Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $731.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

