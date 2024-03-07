Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

