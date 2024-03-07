Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $426.92 million and $22.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00065191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00021844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,947,511 coins and its circulating supply is 840,964,692 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

