Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $20.82.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
