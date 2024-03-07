Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

