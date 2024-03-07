Multibit (MUBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $21.99 Million

Multibit (MUBI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $132.57 million and $21.99 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multibit has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.14132832 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $23,709,450.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the exchanges listed above.

