NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 420.21 and a quick ratio of 183.84.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.