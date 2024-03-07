Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $9.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,060 shares of company stock valued at $765,392 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after purchasing an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,415 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,869,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

