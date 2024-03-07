nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

