Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $602.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,245. The stock has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

