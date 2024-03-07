NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.