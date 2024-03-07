News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,963 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of News worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $554,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 913.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 360,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

