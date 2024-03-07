Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexxen International

Nexxen International Price Performance

NEXN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 87,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,066. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexxen International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.