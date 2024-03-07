Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

Nexxen International stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 88,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,078. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.