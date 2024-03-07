NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup Buys 5,750 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75.

TSE NFI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

