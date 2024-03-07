Nichols plc (LON:NICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.60

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £386.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,227.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200 ($15.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,053.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,020.27.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

