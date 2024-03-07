Nichols plc (LON:NICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.60

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Nichols Price Performance
Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £386.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3,227.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200 ($15.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,053.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,020.27.
About Nichols
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nichols
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.