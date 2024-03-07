Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) Insider Ben Phillips Buys 200,000 Shares

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL – Get Free Report) insider Ben Phillips purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,200.00 ($16,363.64).
Norfolk Metals Stock Performance
Norfolk Metals Company Profile
Norfolk Metals Limited explores for gold and uranium properties in Australia. The company holds interest in the Roger River Gold project, which comprises one granted exploration license and one exploration license application coveing an area of 261 square kilometers located in Tasmania; and the Orroroo Uranium project located in South Australia.
