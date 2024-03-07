Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.87.
About Northern Star Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.