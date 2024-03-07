Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Northern Star Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.87.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

