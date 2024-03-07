NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,253,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,953,949 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $3.90.

Several analysts have commented on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

