Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
