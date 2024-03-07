NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

