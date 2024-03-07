NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,918 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 106,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI traded up $12.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

