NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from NZME’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated media and entertainment business in New Zealand. It operates through Audio, Publishing, and OneRoof segments. The company operates terrestrial radio stations, digita iHeartRadio, podcasts, and radio brand websites; digital news websites including nzherald.co.nz.

