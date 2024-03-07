NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from NZME’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About NZME
