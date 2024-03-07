Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $135.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.66 or 0.05653990 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00063803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00021981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00021644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.16519029 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $125,312,283.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

