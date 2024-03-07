Oasys Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $239.68 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $239.68 million and $4.01 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

