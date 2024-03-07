Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) PT Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,208,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,621,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,503,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
