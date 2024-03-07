Oded Edelman Sells 7,912 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $798,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.63. 59,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,785. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

