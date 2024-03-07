OFS Credit (OCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 8th.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.7 %
OCCI opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on OFS Credit
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $962,476.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,260 shares of company stock worth $2,524,115 in the last three months. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
