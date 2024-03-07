OMG Network One Day Volume Reaches $37.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $161.48 million and approximately $37.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00021709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

